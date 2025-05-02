Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heartwarming footage shows two adorable capybaras cooling down with a swim at Chester Zoo, during the warm sunny weather.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the hot weather continues in Britain, the capybaras at Chester Zoo enjoyed a cooling dip in the water.

Watch as these cute supersized rodents swim through the lake and take a soothing roll in the mud, before shaking themselves dry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capybara cools off at Chester Zoo | chester zoo

Often referred to as the giant guinea pig, the capybara is native to South America and is the world’s largest rodent, sometimes reaching lengths of over one metre. Their scientific name, Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris, means “water pig”.

Taking to social media, keepers at the popular attraction shared the clip above, with the words “Ain’t no party like a capybara pool party”.

Watch the video above.

Find out more at https://www.chesterzoo.org/