Meet these 16 cats, kittens, puppies and dogs, who are searching for their forever homes in Liverpool and Merseyside this autumn.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but many lovely animals are available to foster or adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 16 charming cats and dogs up for adoption in and around Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

1 . Rizzo Rizzo is a 23 week year old kitten (as of 10/09/2025) who would make a perfect lap cat! As much as she enjoys to play with her litter mates or just one-to-one, she is very laid back and enjoys relaxing in her bed, or rolling around enticing you to fuss her. She loves attention and company. | RSPCA

2 . Smithy - Lurcher Smithy is a ten-year-old Lurcher. Smithy has a few lumps and bumps on his underside which the vet has said are fatty lumps, as a result of this, the RSPCA are looking for Smithy to go to a local foster home so that these can be monitored at the animal centre and would remain under the care of the local vet. | RSPCA

3 . Cooper Cooper is an affectionate and loyal companion who enjoys quiet company and a sunny spot to nap in. He loves gentle head scratches and will happily curl up near you while you read or watch TV. He’s also got a bit of a curious streak and enjoys watching the world go by from a cosy window perch. | RSPCA

4 . Bluey - Whippet Bluey is a one-year-old Whippet. Bluey can be rehomed alongside other dogs and children aged 5+, however he cannot be rehomed with cats due to his prey drive. He has recently had a leg amputation. | RSPCA