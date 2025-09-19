Meet these 13 adorable cats, kittens, puppies and dogs, who are searching for their forever homes in Liverpool and Merseyside this autumn.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but many lovely animals are available to foster or adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 13 charming cats and dogs up for adoption in and around Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

1 . Snoopy - Springer Spaniel Snoopy is a wonderful Springer Spaniel - friendly and sweet with everyone she meets. She recently spent the night at a staff member’s house where they described her as ‘lovely in the home’. She is currently on a special urinary diet, which we recommend she continues. She is also undergoing veterinary monitoring for a skin condition. | RSPCA

2 . Nibblet Nibblet is a kitten who would love a home where he can continue to grow, play, and learn with plenty of enrichment and, ideally, people who enjoy his cheeky antics. He's a confident, fun-loving kitten who’s sure to keep you entertained and bring lots of laughter into your life. | RSPCA

3 . Theodore - Pomeranian Theodore is a Pomeranian puppy. At such a young age, Theodore is curious, friendly, and full of energy. He loves exploring, playing with toys, and soaking up affection from everyone he meets. His sweet nature means he’s quick to bond, and he’ll happily follow you around, hoping for a cuddle or a chance to play. | RSPCA

4 . Onslo Onslo is looking for a calm, adult-only home where he can go at his own pace, free from pressure or expectations. He’d do best in a quiet environment where his confidence can grow over time. | RSPCA