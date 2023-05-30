Register
Woman rescued after being stuck in thick waist-deep mud on Merseyside beach

Hoylake RNLI said thick mud is ‘common to beaches all around the Merseyside coast’

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 30th May 2023, 20:32 BST

A woman has been rescued after finding herself stuck in waist-deep mud.

Hoylake RNLI’s hovercraft Hurley Spirit and volunteer crew were sent to rescue the woman at the south end of West Kirby Marine Lake around 1.45pm on Monday (May 29).

The RNLI said she was ‘firmly stuck in a channel of shallow water’ and Wirral and Flint Coastguard Rescue Teams, Merseyside Police and the North West Ambulance Service also assisted with her rescue.

After rescuing the woman from the mud, the charity said she was assessed for any medical conditions and although she was feeling shock and the effects of the cold mud, she required no urgent treatment.

Hoylake RNLI Second Coxswain and hovercraft commander Tony Warburton said: “Our crew were glad we could assist the casualty to safety after she got into difficulty in thick mud, which is common to beaches all around the Merseyside coast.

“With more good weather on the way, we’re expecting many more people to head to the coast over half-term and would always advise visiting a lifeguarded beach, checking the weather forecast and tide times, and looking out for local safety signage.

“If you get stuck in mud, try and retrace your steps to safety or spread your weight as evenly as you can. Avoid moving, stay calm, and discourage others from trying to help as they may get stuck themselves. Instead, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard, who will send trained and equipped emergency services to help.”

RNLI hovercraft crew rescued a walker from thick mud at West Kirby beach. Image: RNLI/Daniel Whiteley
RNLI hovercraft crew rescued a walker from thick mud at West Kirby beach. Image: RNLI/Daniel Whiteley
