The UK’s biggest free celebration of African music and culture will not take place this year despite a record-breaking festival last summer.

Held in the city’s picturesque Sefton Park, Africa Oyé features performances from incredible artists as well as hosting a range of family-friendly workshops and activities and food stalls selling authentic African dishes.

The much-loved free festival debuted in 1992 but organisers have announced this year’s staging has been cancelled due to ‘increased costs’ and ‘rise in industry supplier costs across the sector’.

The charity behind the event said they have taken the difficult decision to have a 'fallow year' to ensure the event can return the following year, with festival dates already confirmed as June 20 and 21, 2026.

A family prepares to enter the festival. | Image: Dominic Raynor

Artistic Director of Africa Oyé, Paul Duhaney said: "We understand that there will of course be disappointment with this announcement. Our relationships with the Oyé family, festival staff, traders and service suppliers are very important to us and we did not take this decision lightly.

“With increased infrastructure and compliance costs, it is simply a case that without major investment to cover the costs of delivering a festival of this size safely, it would be irresponsible to go ahead with the event in 2025."

The decision comes after the Music Venue Trust and the Association of Independent Festivals announced that around 125 grassroots music venues across the country closed last year, while an estimated 192 festivals have disappeared since 2019.

Hat shopping as the sun beats down on Sefton Park. | Dominic Raynor

After the news of this year’s cancellation was on social media, Africa Oyé fans took to the comments to share their disappointment. One festival-goer said: “I'm gutted Africa Oye is my favourite festival and the only festival I have ever been to. People will probably hate me for this but it wouldn't bother me paying for it, something like £10 for an adult and maybe £5 for a child. But it is nice that it's free as there are people who struggle with money.”

Another shared similar sentiments, commenting: “Gutted and disappointed but totally understand that if this has to be done to ensure long-term continuity of the festival, then so be it. We will always be supportive.”

Paul Duhaney reassured fans, stating:continued: “I can reassure everyone that the festival will be back in 2026. The break will allow us to raise money through a series of fundraising concerts, allow us time to negotiate with major partners, sponsors, and funders, and work towards a safe and successful return to Sefton Park.”

A host of fundraising concerts will take place at venues across the Liverpool City Region in 2025, with the first shows to be announced very soon.