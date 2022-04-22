Firefighters remain on the scene trying to fully control the blaze.

A Runcorn resident has described how the “air was really thick with smoke” as 50 firefighters rushed to control a huge blaze in the town.

The fire started at a scrapyard at around 1:30pm on Thursday and covered an area of 60 square metres as it raged. Fighfighters remain on site this morning.

Twelve fire engines from across Cheshire were dispatched to the scene on Percival Lane, plus two specialist units including an aerial appliance, high reach extendable turret and high volume pump.

Fire : Photo: Cheshire Fire & Rescue

Runcorn resident Tom Beard, 21, said: “I could smell it before I saw it, the air was really thick with smoke, I looked around and saw a really high fire a short distance away.

“I didn’t know where it had started but it looked really intense.

“I was meant to be visiting my brother that day but re-arranged as I was wary about what was going on.”

What’s happening now at the blaze site?

It is reported that there is heavy congestion in the area due to firefighters still working at the scene.

As of Friday morning, an update by Cheshire Fire and Rescue, said: “Firefighters are still in attendance at this incident and are using a hose reel and ground monitors to damp the area down.

“They are using an onsite digger to turn over materials an expose hot spots of fire. Fire engines from Birchwood and Knutsford are still at the scene.”

How does this affect my travel?

Congestion in the area is expected for now, and residents are being urged to keep their car and household windows shut due to the amount of smoke still billowing from the fire.