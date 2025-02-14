A highly-rated city centre restaurant has been slapped with the lowest food hygiene rating.

Albert’s Schenke, Hanover Street, temporarily closed in January following a visit from hygiene inspectors. Now, its latest result has been published by the Food Standards Agency, revealing that it was hit with a zero star rating.

The popular venue is known for its roaring fire, Bavarian plates and cosy atmosphere and has amassed a Google rating of 4.6 out of five stars, from more than 1,600 reviews.

The German restaurant and bar was visited by inspectors on January 14 and rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’ in all three key areas, which are: hygienic food handling; cleanliness and condition of facilities; management of food safety. According to the Food Standards Agency, these categories look at the following:

Hygienic food handling: Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

The full details surrounding the rating have not yet been revealed. LiverpoolWorld has contacted Albert’s Schenke for a comment.