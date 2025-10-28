Alder Hey has been ranked among the best paediatric hospitals in the world.

Each year, Newsweek rank the best specialist hospitals across the globe, with the rankings based on a worldwide online survey conducted from May to July 2025 using recommendations from medical professionals, as well as accreditation data and certifications, and Statista’s PROMs Implementation Survey.

The survey sees hospitals ranked in a range of specialisms, including oncology, paediatrics, and neurology.

A top 250 list is created for paediatrics, with Alder Hey placing at an impressive number 17 in this year’s rankings - up two places from last year’s survey.

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust is an NHS Foundation Trust based in Liverpool, overseeing Alder Hey Children's Hospital. It ranked 16 overall in the NHS Trust League Tables, with a score of 2.02. | Google Maps

This ranking sees Alder Hey named the second best UK paediatrics hospital, with London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children placing at number nine.

John Grinnell, Chief Executive at Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust. said: “This ranking is a fantastic achievement and is a real testament to the dedication and expertise of everyone at Alder Hey.

“Being recognised among the world’s best paediatric hospitals reflects our commitment to providing outstanding care for the children and their families we care for.”