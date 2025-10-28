LDRS

A woman said she felt “quite under threat” when raising issues to a business owner about plans for his Italian restaurant.

At a Wirral Council meeting, Lois Snow said it felt like neighbours weren’t allowed to have an opinion after being accused of a witch-hunt. Bello Italia has been open for five weeks, replacing the Cowshed bar at 18 Broadway in Bebington. The restaurant, which is run by the same owners as the Cowshed, describes itself as “Bebington’s finest Italian restaurant”.

It has been hit with a number of complaints following an application to Wirral Council. Owner Sam Jones asked the local authority for permission to extend the restaurant’s licence to the outdoor area and remove a condition that no alcohol can be drunk outside.

The licence allows the restaurant to sell alcohol until 10.30pm and stay open until 11.30pm. No representations have been made by any responsible authorities but 12 people wrote into the council to complain.

Licensing officers said they had received 38 complaints about the Cowshed with 12 of those in 2025. Licensing manager Andrew Bushell said there had been none since the switch to Bello but the complaints were about noise nuisance, people drinking alcohol outside, and “customers urinating in the alleyway”.

Mr Jones disputed the urinating claims, telling councillors the premises had four toilets inside. He said he “thought the neighbours would have been made up” with a new Italian in the area that has no music and no events.

If someone walked outside at the moment with a drink, he claimed there were people there with mobile phones to catch them in the act, adding: “It feels like a bit of an attack on me, this is the third time I have been here now.”

He told councillors: “We have done nothing wrong. We have done everything above board. Everybody is saying how fantastic it is,” adding the change would support the business in a difficult time for hospitality.

The meeting at points descended into a constant back and forth between Mr Jones and Lois Snow, who had come on behalf of the residents. Councillors also criticised Mr Jones for interrupting Ms Snow.

Cllr James Laing at one point said: “We are just having two people battling between yourselves,” adding: “I am sitting on this committee and I am hearing two people going at each other. I understand tensions are high.”

While Ms Snow said there had been no issues since the Italian restaurant opened up, she said she was concerned things would go back to how they were before. She said police had been called on several occasions and “there were fights in the road on nights when events were on.”

The bar said no incident had occurred inside the premises and questioned the evidence to back up the claims. When challenged over this, Ms Snow said it was difficult when people were urinating, adding: “With the best will in the world, you can’t take photos of people with their trousers down.”

Ms Snow told councillors other businesses in the area operated differently and they just wanted to voice their concerns, adding: “I just feel I am being harangued. We are being accused of a witch-hunt.”

She said at one point, she said she spoke to Mr Jones when raising concerns. During the conversation, she said Mr Jones said he would get the licence as there was no evidence against the business and he would appeal even going to London if he had to She said: “I felt quite under threat, I am on my own,” adding: “You might not have meant it as a threat but I felt threatened.”

Mr Jones said he did not raise his voice and said he had asked neighbours to just come and speak to him if there were any issues. During the meeting, licensing officers also revealed a structure built outside the restaurant did not have the necessary planning permission and planning said this needed to be removed.

Mr Jones said they would be looking to apply for permission and address any issues. Despite this, councillors later approved the licence extension with the condition a meal will have to be eaten with alcohol outside. Ms Snow said this was something she could support.

