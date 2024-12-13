Liverpool John Lennon Airport and local businesses teamed up to pull a 45-tonne Jet2 plane, raising funds for Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trip to the airport usually means you're jetting off to some far-flung destination, but groups who gathered in Speke on Wednesday morning weren't stepping foot on a plane but, in fact, pulling it. The plane in question is a Jet2 Boeing 737 aircraft, which weighs in at a whopping 45 tons.

CEO of Liverpool John Lennon Airport, John Irving, told LiverpoolWorld: "We try and do some quirky things, especially when we're raising money for Alder Hey because it brings in the teams, helps us raise money, and the teams have done an amazing job."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams were attempting the feat to raise vital funds for Liverpool John Lennon Airport's charity partner, Alder Hey Children's Hospital, with teams from both the airport and other local companies competing against one another to see who could pull the aircraft the furthest in 1 minute.

Local companies took part in the plane pull for charity | Local TV

Katy Armitage, Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser at Alder Hey, told us how much the money raised will mean to the children's hospitals, saying: "We've had a long-standing partnership with Liverpool John Lennon Airport who last year raised over £100,000 to support our surgical neonatal unit, and all the money raised today will be funding equipment to go in that unit, so supporting some of our most vulnerable and youngest babies."

Alder Hey is one of Europe's biggest and busiest children's hospitals. They treat everything from common illnesses to highly complex and specialist conditions, which is why they are recognised as among the top paediatric healthcare providers in the world.

Watch the full video above for more.