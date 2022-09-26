Alder Hey and Matalan announce new pyjama range. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 collection.

For almost a decade, Matalan has released a pyjama collection in collaboration with Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

The campaign’s been a roaring success and has raised over £65 million for life-saving medical equipment and facilities.

This year’s designs look to raise funds for the Surgical Neonatal Appeal and have been designed by a seven-year-old from Bootle.

Here’s everything you need about how to get your hands on the Matalan and Alder Hey collection 2022.

What is the Matalan x Alder Hey collection?

You can shop the full collection online or in certain stores (Photo: Matalan/Alder Hey)

For the ninth consecutive year, Matalan has released its Alder Hey family pyjamas to raise money for the children’s charity - which cares for over 330,000 patients and families every year.

The #TogetherForAlderHey is popular amongst families across Merseyside, with parents and kids often sporting the pyjamas together in the run up to Christmas.

The creative behind this year’s designs is seven-year-old Liverpudlian Maiya Ariss-Johnson, who incorporated rainbow stripes and the uplifting slogan, “Let’s be Happy Together”.

CEO of Alder Hey Children’s Charity, Fiona Ashcroft, said: “The annual Matalan and Alder Hey PJ campaign has become a fixture in people’s diaries and we are sure to see a massive demand again this year with the brilliant rainbow striped design!

“Our amazing Matalan family has always supported the work staff at Alder Hey do and their continued support of the Surgical Neonatal Appeal this year will help make a huge difference in keeping families together when they need it most.”

The new collection features a fun rainbow design (Photo: Matalan/Alder Hey)

Jason Hargreaves, Matalan CEO, added: “Alder Hey is such a special place, and I am so proud that Matalan, and our customers, can support this fantastic charity by raising vital funds, through our annual campaign.

“Every year I look forward to seeing the new pyjama design, and this year’s no different! I can’t wait to see families across the country wearing their colourful stripes in support of Alder Hey, so from me, a big thank you to everyone who gets involved and takes part.”

The campaign initially helped fund the construction of the Alder Hey Children’s hospital opened in June 2015 and continues to work alongside Universities including University of Liverpool, Edge Hill University and Liverpool John Moores University.

This year, Alder Hey turned its attention toward The Surgical Neonatal Appeal - the development of a new state-of-the-art Surgical Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Alder Hey hospital.

Celebrities such as Mark Wright, Alesha Dixon, and Kyle Minogue have gotten involved to support and publicise the initiative.

What’s included in the Matalan x Alder Hey collection?

The Matalan and Alder Hey range features matching pyjamas for the whole family, even including your canine cutie.

Made from 100% cotton, the pyjamas include the Maiya Ariss-Johnson-designed long-sleeved pyjama top and the charity mascot, Oli the Elephant.

The collection features:

For those shopping online, standard home delivery costs £3.95 and free delivery available for orders over £40.

You should expect standard home delivery purchases to arrive in three to five days, with deliveries made seven days a week.

If you prefer to collect an online purchase, you can have your items sent free for you to collect at your local Matalan store.

Alder Hey products are not eligible for next day delivery.

Items bought online or in store can be returned or exchanged within 14 days of purchase. A product must be returned with its original receipt, showing no signs of wear, and in the condition in which they were purchased - that includes tags and labels.

It’s free to return items in store, however there is a small charge of £2.99 for returning items via post.

What Liverpool stores is the collection available?

Here are the Matalan branches across Merseyside that stock the Alder Hey pyjamas in store:

Birkenhead

Bromborough

Hunts Cross

Liverpool Wavertree

Liverpool Williamson Square

Sefton

Southport

St Helens