Looking for a new job? Aldi is looking for 120 new recruits.

Supermarket giant Aldi is searching for 120 full-time and part-time new employees for stores across Liverpool and the surrounding areas.

The company is looking to build teams at 31 stores, including Pendle Drive, Maghull, Netherton, Warrington, Widnes and more.

Roles on offer include over 80 Store Assistant roles, along with Deputy Store Managers, Cleaners and Apprentices.

As of September 1, Aldi will pay Store Assistants at least £13.02 an hour which further exceeds the Real Living Wage of £12.60 an hour that was set by the Living Wage Foundation in October last year.

Those interested in a role at Aldi are encouraged to first complete an online application here.

Kelly Stokes, HR Director at Aldi, commented: “We are looking for individuals around Liverpool, Merseyside and the surrounding areas with amazing people skills and drive, to grow in a role and be a part of our successful team. Colleagues that thrive at Aldi have a can-do attitude, determination and buckets of ambition.

“At Aldi, people are our purpose and we recognise the crucial role they play in making our business successful. We’re looking forward to meeting lots of potential future candidates and accelerating the amazing growth we have achieved across the area.”