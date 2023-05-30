The LFC star was pursuaded to join with the Liverpool Lighthouse choirs.

The UK’s first ever mainstream Gospel Music Festival is set to take place in Liverpool this September, featuring internationally known artists, including headliners The Kingdom Choir and CalledOut Music.

The festival organised by Liverpool Lighthouse, a charity based in Anfield working to create thriving communities of people living more fulfilled lives, will take place on September 2023 to coincide with a drive by the UK gospel music community to make September a Gospel Music Heritage Month.

Liverpool Football Club players, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Luis Diaz recently visited Liverpool Lighthouse to demonstrate their support for the festival along with VistaPrint, which is a main festival sponsor, and Oxlade-Chamberlain showed off his musical skill.

The players surprised the staff, beneficiaries of the charity and the combined choirs of Liverpool Lighthouse - Lighthouse Choir and Love & Joy Gospel Choir – as they were rehearsing a gospel song and all were shocked to see the football players enter the theatre in the building and join in with the choirs. Oxlade-Chamberlain was persuaded to play drums alongside the choir, much to the delight of everyone, whilst Diaz enjoyed the music.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain said: “It was really, really good! Alisson plays it (Hallelujah) non-stop in the changing room, so Hallelujah is what I hear most days. It’s where a lot of soulful music comes from.”