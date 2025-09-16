Manchester’s traditional Christmas markets will return to Albert Square this year for the first time since 2019 with ‘high end’ fairground rides installed in front of the town hall.

The city council has applied for planning permission for the temporary change of use of eight areas of public space across Manchester city centre.

The areas will be closed off for market use for a period of up to 59 days from early November to January 4, 2026.

Eight locations have been revealed for this year's Manchester Christmas markets | Manchester City Council/LDRS

Albert Square will once again be a venue for festivities this year. It has not been used as a venue for the Christmas Markets since 2019 due to the ongoing old town hall refurbishment project which has seen the area boarded off to the public.

The stalls there will consist of food, beverage and craft alongside high end fairground attractions.

In a design and access report in support of the temporary change of use the council said: “The Christmas Markets are a popular and important

attraction that have been in operation for a number of years and the aim of this application is to formalise that.

“The event organisers, Manchester Specialist Markets are a team of competent persons with experience in the delivery of this and other outdoor events and are familiar with the requirements when designing and managing events in city centres.”

The layout for each of the eight sites for the has been agreed in consultation with the management team, police and the council’s neighbourhood services.

Opening times will normally be 10am-9pm for food and drinks outlets and 10am- 8pm for craft stalls.

The markets will close at 5pm on Christmas Eve and all day on Christmas Day.

The Albert Square area will remain open until after midnight on New Year’s Eve until 12.30am.

The report said no glass receptacles will be permitted for drinkers.

On excessive drinking the report said that the audience profile meant that due to the nature of the market, opening times and premium rates charged for alcohol, ‘alcohol abuse is not a high risk’.

The report added: “Crowd disturbance and violence has not been a common occurrence on previous markets. “Should a situation arise, trained stewards are competent to deal with incidents.”

Showsec will be responsible for the security, and vehicular access during the markets.

Here are the eight venues for this year’s Manchester Christmas Markets with council comments about maintaining emergency service access:

King Street

King Street has been used for the Christmas Market in prior years, providing a link between St Ann’s Square. The product offer will consist of a designated alcohol area, hot food and a range of wooden craft and gift houses.

The market layout has been approved by Manchester Fire Service, who have indicated that there is sufficient room at each end of the market for fire engine access and to run hoses from.

St Ann’s Square

St Ann’s Square has been used for the traditional German market in prior years. The product offer will consist of a “beer garden”, hot food and a range of wooden craft and gift houses.

St Ann’s Square is split into two distinct areas:

1. The outer access pedestrianised road (red cobbles & York paving).

2. The inner paved areas used to accommodate the market infrastructure.

Emergency services access will be maintained around the market area on the red cobbles and York paving.

Exchange Street

Exchange Street has been used as a site for the Arts and Craft Christmas Markets in previous years.

The product offer will consist of pasta and beer bar and foods.

The houses are sited along the edge of the pedestrianised street.

The layout of the market allows adequate access for emergency vehicles.

Corn Exchange

The Corn Exchange has been used as a site for the Christmas Markets in prior years. The product offer will consist of craft and gift wooden houses opposite the Corn Exchange shopping centre.

The market layout does not affect any emergency access routes.

Market Street

Market Street is a paved retail street which runs through the heart of the city and has been a venue for the Manchester Christmas Markets since 2016.

The product offer will consist of a range of craft and wooden gift houses as well as a coffee house.

The market layout does not affect any emergency access routes.

Cathedral Gardens

Cathedral Gardens has been used as a site for the Christmas Markets in prior years.

The product offer will consist of hot food stalls, windmill bar and craft and gift houses. The market layout does not affect any emergency access routes.

Piccadilly Gardens

Piccadilly Gardens has been a venue for the Manchester Christmas Markets since 2019, with various changes to the site each year.

The product offer will consist of a beer garden, hot food

stalls and craft and gift houses. The market layout does not affect any emergency access routes.

Albert Square

Albert Square has not been used as a venue for the Manchester Christmas Markets since 2019 due to the Old Town Hall Refurbishment project.

The product offer will consist of food, beverage and craft alongside high end fairground attractions. The market layout does not affect any emergency access routes.