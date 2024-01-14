As the deadline for primary school applications in Merseyside looms we have put together a list of all the schools in Bootle, Litherland, Seaforth, Crosby, Formby, Maghull and Southport rated 'outstanding'.

Parents/carers in Merseyside have until 11:59pm on Monday, January 15 to apply for a primary school place for their child. At LiverpoolWorld we have created this list of all the schools in Sefton currently considered 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

In total there are 11 primary schools across the local authority region - including Bootle, Litherland, Seaforth, Crosby, Formby, Maghull and Southport - which currently hold the top rating.

Ofsted provides schools across the country with rankings, ranging from ‘inadequate’ to ‘outstanding’. While many schools across Merseyside are rated as ‘good’, far fewer have been awarded the top mark.

We have poured through local Ofsted reports to find all the Sefton schools which currently have the highest mark.

Here, in alphabetical order, are all the Sefton primary schools currently rated outstanding by Ofsted (correct as of 14 January, 2024). Please note, some schools featured in this list have not been inspected for a number of years.

1 . Ainsdale St John's Church of England Primary School Published in June 2013, the Ofsted report for Ainsdale St John’s Church of England Primary School reads: “Outstanding teaching makes certain that all pupils learn very well. Teachers and other adults have very high expectations of all learners. They know pupils exceptionally well and set challenging work which encourages pupils to reason and develop independent learning skills.” Photo: Google Street View

2 . Freshfield Primary School Published in June 2013, the Ofsted report for Freshfield Primary School states: “Teaching is exemplary in all subjects and in all year groups. Teachers have very high expectations of all pupils and plan lessons which are exciting and challenging and help pupils to foster outstanding attitudes to learning.” Photo: Google Street View

3 . Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School Published in February 2014, the Ofsted report for Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School reads: “Pupils throughout school, including the most able, achieve exceptionally well, reaching standards that are significantly above the national average in reading, writing and mathematics by the end of Year 6.” Photo: Google Street View