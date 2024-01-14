These Wirral primary schools have the best reading, writing and maths scores, according to 2023 SAT assessments.

Parents/carers in Merseyside have until 11:59pm on Monday, January 15 to apply for a primary school place for their child. And the top primary schools on the Wirral have been named in The Telegraph's latest league table, based on SAT scores achieved by pupils across the country.

The scores have been released by the Department for Education for the first time since 2019. Primary school assessment tests were cancelled in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

As shown in The Telegraph's latest league table, each primary school has been given a score out of 120, collating the results of SAT assessments in reading, mathematics and writing to create an average. The average 'scaled scores' range from 80 to 120 and refer to key stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2023.

The proportion of students meeting the expected standard is included in the league tables, and across England, has fallen from 65% to 60% over the course of the pandemic. Pupils are required to meet the Department for Education's scaled expected standard of 100 (a test score of around 51%) in all three subjects. Ofsted ratings are also included in the league tables, and are correct at the time of publishing.

Below are the top 13 Wirral according to the latest results. Is your local school on the list?

1 . Thornton Hough Primary School, Thornton Hough, Wirral Thornton Hough Primary School achieved an average score of 110, with pupils achieving 'above average' in reading, 'above average' in writing and 'above average' in maths. 96% of pupils met the expected standard. Current Ofsted rating: Outstanding Photo: Google Street View

2 . Dawpool C of E Primary School, Thurstaston, Wirral Thurstaston Dawpool CofE Primary School achieved an average score of 109.3, with pupils achieving 'above average' in reading, 'above average' in writing and 'above average' in maths. 89% of pupils met the expected standard. Current Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Photo: Google Street View

3 . West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School, West Kirby, Wirral West Kirby St Bridget's C of E Primary School achieved an average score of 109.3, with pupils achieving 'above average' in reading, 'above average' in writing and 'above average' in maths. 77% of pupils met the expected standard. Current Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Photo: Google Street View