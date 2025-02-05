Amanda Holden is on the hunt for lively Scousers to feature in her new BBC quiz show, 'The Inner Circle'.

The ideal candidates are those with ‘fun, competitive and entertaining personalities’ who think they have what it takes to compete in an ‘ultimate test of strategy and general knowledge’.

Across each episode, contestants will battle to win the cash prize but, getting the questions right is only half the battle as players must also decide who they trust enough to keep in the game.

As the contestants make their way through a series of games and challenges they’ll need to decide which of their opponents they’d be prepared to join forces with in order to take home the prize. But, in a gripping finale, could each of the final two face the ultimate betrayal?

Applications are now open to take part in the show and Liverpudlians are wanted.

The application page reads: “We are looking for contestants with bags of personality who can think tactically, can build trust, and charm their fellow players for a chance to win this exciting, brand-new BBC daytime quiz show, hosted by Amanda Holden.”

How to apply for The Inner Circle

Those who wish to feature on the show can apply by visiting https://eu.castitreach.com/a/terntv/theinnercircle/welcome. Applications close on March 9, 2025, with online auditions taking place throughout February and March. Filming is scheduled for April 2025 in Glasgow.