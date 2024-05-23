Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The operatic superstar will be joined by an impressive line-up of talent for a huge celebration at Pier Head.

Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is set to perform in Liverpool as part of a massive celebration that will take place at Pier Head as Cunard’s new ship Queen Anne makes a maiden call to its spiritual home.

Bocelli will be joined by an impressive line-up of talent, including the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, performers from the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts and the legendary Craig Charles, for a special naming ceremony hosted by musician Matt Willis and his wife, TV presenter Emma Willis.

The huge Queen Anne can carry 3,000 guests and is Cunard’s latest liner. Built in Italy, it is expected to arrive on the Mersey soon after sunrise on Monday June 3 as part of a ‘lap of honour’ voyage around the British Isles.

Cunard ships have previously attracted more than a million spectators to the banks of the Mersey. Huge crowds turned out in 1990, and in 2015 for the Three Queens ‘royal rendezvous’ in front of the Cunard Building to celebrate its 175th anniversary.

Cunard's new cruise ship Queen Anne.

The official naming of Queen Anne will take place from 4.00pm and will be signified by the traditional smashing of a bottle of Champagne against the ship. The identity of the Godparent (the person who smashes the bottle on the hull) is being kept a secret for now.

A performance from Bocelli will then follow. The operatic superstar said: “To be taking part in such a historic occasion, in a city rich in cultural heritage, truly brings me great joy.”

The celebrations will then continue with additional performances from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, and DJ Lauren Lo Sung. DJ Craig Charles will then perform a funk and soul set until the grand finale, when Queen Anne departs with a backdrop of dazzling fireworks.

Full Queen Anne naming ceremony schedule

07:00 – Queen Anne Arrives in Liverpool with a fire tug escort

14:30 – Street theatre and choir performances with a musical maritime flavour on the Pier Head

16:00 – Naming Ceremony commences

17:00 – Live entertainment

20:30 – Evening celebrations commence

22:15 – Queen Anne departs accompanied by a fireworks display

22:30 – Celebrations end

Attending the Queen Anne celebrations in Liverpool

The event will be free to attend and tickets are not required, however, there will be a dedicated viewing area for guests on board that will not be accessible to the public.