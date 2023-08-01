- Knowsley landmarks are set to be lit up in rainbow colours in tribute to Michael Causer, 15 years after he was murdered in a homophobic attack. The anniversary will also see a vigil held in Court Hey Park and the unveiling of a new pavilion located in the courtyard dedicated to Michael.
- A shoplifter has been banned from entering two districts in Liverpool after being given a criminal behaviour order for stealing goods. Ian Kenneth Millet, 38, was issued the three-year banning order at Liverpool Magistrates Court, which runs until 20 July 2026. The order prohibits him from entering Liverpool city centre and Lark Lane.
- Liverpool’s centre for contemporary art and film, FACT, is urging locals to support independent businesses as yet another eatery is set to close. Since launching in autumn last year, The Canteen has provided food, cocktails and natural wine to FACT’s visitors. However, the eatery will close at the end of August due to ‘the growing impact of the cost of living’ and ‘aspirations to achieve other goals’.