Known as the ‘Iron Men’, the incredible statues were created by Sir Anthony Gormley as part of his Another Place installation.
Officially installed on Crosby beach on July 2, 2005, the sculptures were modelled on Gormley’s own body and have become one of Merseyside’s most-loved artworks and a truly special part of the Sefton coast.
As we celebrate the treasured statues, we have taken a look back at some of the best photos of the Iron Men over the years. Take a look below.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.