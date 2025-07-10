Known as the ‘Iron Men’, the incredible statues were created by Sir Anthony Gormley as part of his Another Place installation.

Officially installed on Crosby beach on July 2, 2005, the sculptures were modelled on Gormley’s own body and have become one of Merseyside’s most-loved artworks and a truly special part of the Sefton coast.

As we celebrate the treasured statues, we have taken a look back at some of the best photos of the Iron Men over the years. Take a look below.

1 . 20 years of Another Place Another Place at Crosby. | Getty Images

2 . 20 years of Another Place Antony Gormley’s ‘Iron Men’ at Crosby beach. | Getty Images

3 . 20 years of Another Place Another Place at Crosby in 2021. | Getty Images

4 . 20 years of Another Place Torchbearer 080 Jessica Wade holds the Olympic Flame in front of the 'Another Place' sculptures by Antony Gormley on the beach at Crosby on day 14 of the London 2012 Olympic Torch Relay. | Getty Images