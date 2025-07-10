15 magnificent photos of iconic iron men at Crosby Beach as Another Place celebrates 20 years

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:44 BST

100 life-sized iron figures have been watching over Crosby beach for two decades.

Known as the ‘Iron Men’, the incredible statues were created by Sir Anthony Gormley as part of his Another Place installation.

Officially installed on Crosby beach on July 2, 2005, the sculptures were modelled on Gormley’s own body and have become one of Merseyside’s most-loved artworks and a truly special part of the Sefton coast.

As we celebrate the treasured statues, we have taken a look back at some of the best photos of the Iron Men over the years. Take a look below.

Another Place at Crosby.

1. 20 years of Another Place

Another Place at Crosby. | Getty Images

Antony Gormley’s ‘Iron Men’ at Crosby beach.

2. 20 years of Another Place

Antony Gormley’s ‘Iron Men’ at Crosby beach. | Getty Images

Another Place at Crosby in 2021.

3. 20 years of Another Place

Another Place at Crosby in 2021. | Getty Images

Torchbearer 080 Jessica Wade holds the Olympic Flame in front of the 'Another Place' sculptures by Antony Gormley on the beach at Crosby on day 14 of the London 2012 Olympic Torch Relay.

4. 20 years of Another Place

Torchbearer 080 Jessica Wade holds the Olympic Flame in front of the 'Another Place' sculptures by Antony Gormley on the beach at Crosby on day 14 of the London 2012 Olympic Torch Relay. | Getty Images

