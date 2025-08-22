A cherished pub has been crowned the CAMRA Cheshire & Merseyside Pub of the Year, celebrated for its range of ales and welcoming atmosphere.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CAMRA has revealed the 16 regional and national winners in its Pub of the Year 2025 competition - including a “little gem” in Merseyside.

The shortlisted pubs have beaten thousands of entries to be crowned the best in their region or country and will now battle it out for the chance to be named CAMRA’s overall Pub of the Year. The final four pubs in the running for the overall title will be announced in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cheshire & Merseyside Pub of the Year award was given to The Cricketers Arms in St Helens, which was also crowned Pub of the Year by the St Helens CAMRA back in March.

The Cricketers Arms is a former CAMRA pub of the year in the heart of St Helens. CAMRA said: "This family-run community establishment has 13 handpulls, real ciders and a range of spirits. An outside bar increases the number of handpulls on the first weekend of the month (Apr-Oct). Freshly prepared stonebaked pizzas and cheese boards are available. In 2020 the on-site Howzat brewery started producing their own house beers for this pub and others within the local area." | David Dixon

The watering hole on Peter Street dates back more than 100 years and is lovingly run by Andy and Denise Evans. Customers can expect an impressive range of ales as well as tasty pizza and a great atmosphere.

Speaking about the pub, one Tripadvisor reviewer said: “No surprise this little gem of a pub has won CAMRA of the year. Not so little really nice snug and large sports area.”

Another added: “Absolutely amazing pub. It's always a regular stop when we visit St Helens. Their beer and gin selection is brilliant and the staff are always friendly.”

The overall Pub of the Year winner will be revealed in January 2026.