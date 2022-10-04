Register
News bulletin: Arrest after woman killed in dog attack, Mayor breast cancer diagnosis

Arrest after woman killed in dog attack, Liverpool Mayor reveals breast cancer diagnosis, Fossa pups born at Chester Zoo

By Emily Bonner
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 8:32 pm

🚨 A 31-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was killed by dogs in an attack at a house in Liverpool. The 65-year-old victim was tragically mauled to death at a property on St Brigids Crescent, Vauxhall, shortly before 4.30 pm on Monday.

⚫ The Mayor of Liverpool has revealed she has been undergoing radiotherapy treatment for breast cancer after a tumour was found during a routine screening. Joanne Anderson is now using her experience to urge women to make sure they go for a mammogram when invited to do so.

🐈 Three 12-week-old Fossa pups have emerged from their den at Chester Zoo for the first time since being born. A distant relative of the mongoose, the fossa, is a slender, cat-like mammal. It's only found in the forests of Madagascar, and the animal is now an endangered species.

