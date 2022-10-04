Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, have been handed over and humanely destroyed.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was killed by dogs in an attack in a house in Liverpool.

The 63-year-old victim was tragically mauled to death at a property on St Brigids Crescent, Vauxhall, shortly before 4.30pm on Monday.

The North West Ambulance Service and Merseyside police attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has not yet been formally identified but her next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will be carried out to establish the official cause of death.

An American bulldog. Image: Alexey Kuznetsov - stock.adobe

Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, have been handed over and humanely destroyed by the authorities.

Advertisement

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control and is currently in custody. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died.