More than 1,800 Arriva workers have walked out across Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Cheshire.

There have been a number of strikes over issues such as pay in Merseyside in recent months.

Arriva North West was added to that list this week. The travel operator has seen over 1,800 workers walk out across the region leading to severe disruption of its services.

But why are GMB and Unite members striking? How long is it expected to last for? Are there any Arriva bus services still running in Merseyside? LiverpoolWorld has you covered with everything you need to know.

When are the Arriva bus strikes and how long will it last?

The bus strikes are currently ongoing as Merseyside enters a third consecutive day of no Arriva bus services.

Strike action began on Wednesday, July 20 at 2 am and is continuous - meaning it will carry on until all parties reach an agreement on a pay rise for workers.

The bus company confirmed on Friday, July 22, that the issues over strike action are still yet to be resolved.

As a result, an official end date has not been confirmed so strike action is set to continue into next week beginning 25 July.

Arriva have expressed their extreme ‘disappointment’ at the uncertainty surrounding the imminent future of their bus services in Liverpool and the surrounding Merseyside region.

Workers’ union Unite says the pay offers so far have been below the rate of inflation and therefore amount to a paycut.

Why are they striking?

The cost of living crisis has financially crippled many households across the Merseyside

The main dispute between workers and officials at Arriva has been over pay.

Staff had been negotiating with the multinational public transport company over the last three months.

However, it is believed that Arriva’s latest pay offer has not met the rate of inflation.

The country is amidst a financially crippling cost of living crisis, with the prices of groceries, fuel and energy at record-highs.

Due to this, the GMB union believes that the pay increase needs to accommodate this.

“No worker should be struggling to cover their bills. But in the face of a cost of living crisis, Arriva needs to get real on its pay offers” said Robbie Marnell, the GMB Regional Organiser.

“Members have had enough after going the extra mile during Covid – working through the dangers of the pandemic – and now getting scant reward.

“The overwhelming strike mandate shows workers’ take on the miserly offer clearly. We have our deckchairs ready for the pickets.

“Hopefully the company will listen and get back around the table with a fair offer.”

Arriva had offered workers a pay rise of 8.5-percent, which is below the annual 40-year-high inflation rate of 9.4-percent which was recorded last month.

Officials at the company have called for Unite and GMB members to call off their plans for what would be a “damaging” strike.

Though the unions have pointed out that the bus drivers have seen their hard work “taken for granted” but are still willing to negotiate with Arriva if they come forward with an improved offer.

Arriva have expressed their discontent surrounding the unions, saying: “We remain committed to getting our drivers back to work and buses back on the road as soon as possible. We once again ask the union to call off the action and let our people vote on the latest 8.5% pay offer.”

However, the unions dispute that offer. Unite regional officer Dave Roberts said: “Arriva have not offered 8.5% they have offered 5% followed by a further 3.5% in October so their line isn’t factually correct. We have a clear mandate from our members and the company’s offer does not meet them.”

Are Arriva bus services still running in Liverpool?

Arriva North West (ANW) has confirmed that they have had to cancel a large majority of its services as a result of the bus worker strike action.

The company is unable to run any of its services in Lancashire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester.