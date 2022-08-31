Ashley Dale: Third person arrested on suspicion of murder - what we know so far

The 28-year-old council worker was shot dead at her own home but is not thought to have been the intended target.

A 27-year-old man from Dovecot has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ashely Dale.

At around 12.40am on Sunday, August 21, Ashely Dale was found in the back garden of her home on Leinster Road, Old Swan, with a fatal gunshot wound

The Knowsley Council worker, 28, was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

At the moment, Merseyside Police do not believe Ms Dale was the intended target and extensive murder investigation is under way.

What do we know so far?

On Wednesday evening, Merseyside Police arrested two individuals from Liverpool in connection with the murder - the man on suspicion of murder and the woman being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

According to Merseyside Police, both were conditionally bailed on Tuesday pending further enquiries..

Today, a third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm. He has been taken to a police station for questioning and remains in custody.

What have Merseyside Police said?

The police released CCTV, showing a car arriving on the road, just ten minutes before the shooting took place.

Police are eager to track a car being driven erratically on Prescot Road and the Leinster Road area.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “We have now made three arrests and extensive enquiries continue to establish the motive behind this attack, and to identify all those involved. “Although progress is being made, I’d still like to urge anyone with information who has yet to come forward to do so as soon as possible. Please do not assume that what you know has been passed on by someone else, or that it is not significant enough to bring to our attention. I have a team of dedicated detectives who will make that assessment. Help us find justice for Ashley’s family, and for a community devastated by her loss.

“From extensive ongoing CCTV enquiries, we do know there were people walking close to the scene at the time of the offence. If this was you or someone you know, please come forward as you may, without realising, hold vital information to assist this investigation. “Similarly, I would continue to ask taxi and delivery drivers if they were driving in the area between 12.20am and 12.40am and have dashcam footage to please contact us.”

Tributes to Ashley Dale

Tragically, this is not the first time Ashley’s family have had to deal with the consequences of gun crime.

In 2015, Ms Dale’s half-brother, Lewis Dunne, was fatally shot in a case of mistaken identity. Merseyside Police do not believe the incidents to be connected.

Her family said: “Our hearts are broken into a million pieces.

Ashley Dale, 28, was shot at her home in Liverpool. Image: Family handout

“Ashley was a hard working young woman, who had her entire life ahead of her. Her laugh, smile and energy was infectious in any room.

“We can’t come to terms with how this would happen to a defenceless woman in her own home. None of this makes sense and our lives will never be the same again. A senseless crime that has torn a family apart. Justice needs to be brought.”

How have the people of Liverpool reacted?

The people of Liverpool have paid tribute to Ashley, as the city has reeled over three fatal shootings of innocent people in the space of a week.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, and Sam Rimmer, 22, were also tragically killed in Liverpool, and murder investigations are under way.

One of Ms Dale’s colleagues said: “Heartbreaking news, such a lovely person to work with and such a bubbly girl who always had a smile for everyone. R.I.P ASHLEY hope they bring this scum to justice.”

Locals are calling for harsher sentences for gun crime and an end to ‘anti-grass’ culture.

How to contact the police

Merseyside Police urge anyone with information about Ashley’s murder to come forward.

Information and video footage can shared directly with the investigation team via the police public portal - Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) .