The Knowsley Council worker will be laid to rest at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, at midday.

Ashley Dale will be laid to rest today at a funeral service at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

The 28-year-old was tragically killed after a gunman forced his way into her home on Leinster Road, Old Swan, in the early hours of August 21 and fired multiple shots.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Dale was found in her backyard by police, after neighbours reported hearing gunshots, and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The Knowsley Council worker’s murder was one of three fatal shootings within a week in Liverpool, with nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel killed in her home in Dovecot on August 22 and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer shot in Dingle on August 16.

Four men arrested by detectives investigating Ashley’s murder have now been released by police.

Funeral service

A funeral service honouring Ashley Dale is to be held at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral on September 20 at midday.

The service will be followed by a private cremation.

Desmond L. Bannon & Sons Family Funeral Directors announced the ceremony on Facebook on September 7.

The notice read: “It is with great sadness that the family of the late Ashley Dale have asked us to announce her passing. Please feel free to share.

“Ashley is going to be sadly missed and remembered by all her family and friends.“The funeral service is to take place on Tuesday 20th September 2022 at The Anglican Cathedral at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation.“Family have requested family flowers only please, donations if desired to O.L.L.Y Children’s Charity.”

Hundreds of Facebook users responded to the notice with condolences.

How to contact police

Merseyside Police are still looking for Ashley’s killer.

Please submit any information you have directly to the investigation team through the online portal: (Public Portal (mipp.police.uk). This will make sure that your information is received and acted on as quickly as possible by detectives.