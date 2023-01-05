Ashley Dale was shot at her home in Old Swan in August.

Merseyside Police have tracked down a car believed to be of importance in the investigation into the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan last summer. A grey Hyundai i3 has been seized and sent for forensic examinations.

Ms Dale, 28, was killed after a gunman forced his way into her home on Leinster Road in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, and fired multiple shots.

The Knowsley Council worker was found in her backyard by police at around 12.40am with a gunshot wound to her body. Ms Dale, who is not believe to be the intended target, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Currently, no one has been charged with her murder, but 15 people have been arrested and remain on bail or under investigation.

A grey Hyundai was spotted earlier in the evening of the murder and detectives released CCTV footage of the car in an appeal for information to help track it down.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “Although this vehicle has now been seized, we’re still keen to speak to anyone who saw its movements. We believe that the car had been driven in the areas of Dovecot and Page Moss during the evening of Ashley’s murder, including on Pilch Lane.

“Therefore, I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in these areas and may have any information about this car. This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices.

“Whether you hold information on this car or anything else to do with the tragic death of Ashley, come forward if you haven’t already. You can submit any information you have directly with our investigation team through our online portal: Public Portal (https://mipp.police.uk). This will make sure that your information is received and acted on as quickly as possible by detectives.

“Please come forward with anything you know to help us bring those responsible before the courts and get justice for Ashley’s family.”