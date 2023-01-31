Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was gunned down at her home in Old Swan in August.

Merseyside Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murdering Ashley Dale in Old Swan last summer.

Ms Dale, 28, was killed after a gunman forced his way into her home on Leinster Road in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, and fired multiple shots.

The Knowsley Council worker was found in her backyard by police at around 12.40am with a gunshot wound to her body. Ms Dale, who is not believe to be the intended target, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Two men, aged 40 and 28 and from the Huyton area, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm with intent.

A 25-year-old man from St Helens, who was previously been arrested as part of the investigation, has been taken to a police station for questioning by detectives on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The arrests come after police tracked down a grey Hyundai i3 car which was spotted earlier in the evening of the murder. It was seized and sent for forensic examinations earlier this month.

In a moving tribute to Ms Dale, her family said: “A huge hole has been left, life will never be the same again. We miss you Ash with all our hearts and vow that justice for ‘Our Ash’ will be served.”

No-one has yet been charged over Ms Dale’s death but 15 people have been arrested and remain on bail or under investigation.

