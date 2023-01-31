Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was gunned down at her home in Old Swan in August.

Merseyside Police have charged two men with the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan last summer.

Ms Dale, 28, was killed after a gunman forced his way into her home on Leinster Road in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, and fired multiple shots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Knowsley Council worker was found in her backyard by police at around 12.40am with a gunshot wound to her body. Ms Dale, who is not believe to be the intended target, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

The Crown Prosecution Service have authorised officers to charge James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, with murder and possession of a firearm with intent.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral adult remand court this morning, Tuesday January 31.

A 25-year-old man from St Helens who has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in custody.

The charges come after police tracked down a grey Hyundai i3 car which was spotted earlier in the evening of the murder. It was seized and sent for forensic examinations earlier this month.

In a moving tribute to Ms Dale, her family said: “A huge hole has been left, life will never be the same again. We miss you Ash with all our hearts and vow that justice for ‘Our Ash’ will be served.”

Advertisement