Attempted murder arrest after man shot in face in Liverpool

Merseyside Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in the face during a 'targeted attack' in Old Swan on Monday.

The 50-year-old victim was airlifted to hospital after a gunman entered a flat on Haslingden Close at around 4.30pm and opened fire. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Armed police were seen patrolling the area following the shooting while forensic officers combed the scene. Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: "We believe it was a targeted attack."

A 25-year-old from Liverpool has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody where he will be questioned by detectives.

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Pye said: “Since this incident was first reported to us, we have been relentless in our pursuit to find the person responsible and can now confirm that we have arrested a man in connection to the shooting.

“Although we have made this arrest, our investigation is ongoing and we are still appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch.

“We understand the fear incidents like this bring to those who live nearby, and I’d like to reassure residents that we will leave no stone unturned when targeting those who are prepared to use firearms to endanger the lives of people in our community with the use of firearms."