Award-winning independent eatery PICNIC to open second Liverpool venue in matter of weeks

The new venue will offer food that is “good value for money and good for you”

By Emma Dukes
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 21:14 BST

A succesful independent eatery is set to launch its second Merseyside venue in a matter of weeks.

PICNIC, Smithdown Road, opened in 2019 after starting as an online business and gaining a cult following. Known for healthier fast food options, the award-winning venue has gone from strength to strength and will now open a second store in the heart of West Derby Village.

The Smithdown Road venue has once again been shortlisted for the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards, after winning the regional title last year - and making it through to the national final. So, with demand likely to continue to grow, the PICNIC team hope that launching a second venue will reduce wait times.

Discussing the reasons for choosing West Derby as the place for the new store, the PICNIC team said: “Our target with this new venture is to re-create what we fell in love with at our Smithdown store; a neighbourhood establishment that provides healthier fast food to sit in, take away and be delivered.

“We are aware Smithdown is working at max capacity at peak times so our target is to increase availability on delivery and take away and reduce current wait times by 30-40%, as the shops are situated close enough to share the demand!”

Second venue details: The new eatery on Almonds Green will be dog-friendly, just like the Smithdown Road venue, and will offer fast food that is “good value for money and good for you.”

Although an exact opening date hasn’t yet been revealed, PICNIC told LiverpoolWorld the aim is for the new branch to launch at ‘the end of the month’, so keep your eyes peeled!

Related topics:FoodMoney