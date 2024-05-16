Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Viking Neptune boasts impressive features and Scandi-inspired rooms for 930 guests.

Cruise season has begun and a beautiful Scandinavian-inspired ship has been spotted in Liverpool.

While many of the liners docking in the city this summer will be pretty large, with the likes of the Jewel of the Seas accommodating over 2,700 passengers, the modest Viking Neptune was seen on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viking Neptune docks in Liverpool on May 15, 2024. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viking Neptune docks in Liverpool on May 15, 2024. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

Holding just 930 guests, the award-winning, all-veranda small ship travels all around the globe, with her size allowing her to dock where other, larger ships cannot. Featuring Scandinavian-inspired rooms and a Nordic spa, the ship was built in 2022 and is currently on a 14-day trip from London to Bergen in Norway. Guests will dock in Belfast and then spend five days exploring different parts of Scotland before arriving in Norway on May 24.

While the Viking Neptune is small, she is isn’t lacking impressive features, with a spa, theatre, fitness centre and a range of restaurants and bars. There are even huge ‘Owners Suites’ available, offering personalised pre-dinner cocktails and a sauna.