Pictures: Award-winning luxury cruise ship with Nordic spa docks in Liverpool
Cruise season has begun and a beautiful Scandinavian-inspired ship has been spotted in Liverpool.
While many of the liners docking in the city this summer will be pretty large, with the likes of the Jewel of the Seas accommodating over 2,700 passengers, the modest Viking Neptune was seen on Wednesday.
Holding just 930 guests, the award-winning, all-veranda small ship travels all around the globe, with her size allowing her to dock where other, larger ships cannot. Featuring Scandinavian-inspired rooms and a Nordic spa, the ship was built in 2022 and is currently on a 14-day trip from London to Bergen in Norway. Guests will dock in Belfast and then spend five days exploring different parts of Scotland before arriving in Norway on May 24.
While the Viking Neptune is small, she is isn’t lacking impressive features, with a spa, theatre, fitness centre and a range of restaurants and bars. There are even huge ‘Owners Suites’ available, offering personalised pre-dinner cocktails and a sauna.
Cunard’s newest cruise ship will also visit Liverpool this summer for a huge naming ceremony, expected to draw in tens of thousands of spectators. The 3,000-guest Queen Anne was crafted in Italy over a five-year period and will be officially named at Liverpool’s Pier Head on June 3.
