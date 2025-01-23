Rudakubana caught on dashcam before deadly attack | Merseyside Police

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 52 years for the murder of three children and the attempted murder of ten other people in Southport.

During the sentencing, judge Mr Justice Goose said, "It's likely he will never be released and will be in custody for all his life."

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to all 16 offences he faced on the first day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday (January 20). He will be at least 70-years-old before he is eligible for release.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died following the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed class in the seaside town shortly before midday on July 29 last year. The defendant, who was 17 at the time of the killings, admitted their murders as well as the attempted murders of eight other children and two adults.

Some disturbing and shocking details were revealed during the sentencing on Thursday; the court was told that "In all, 13 people suffered stab injuries, three of whom were killed.”

Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC told the court: "Having researched atrocities committed by others, the evidence suggests that he set out to emulate them on July 29th. There is no evidence that he ascribed to any particular political or religious ideology; he wasn't fighting for a cause.

"His only purpose was to kill, and he targeted the youngest, most vulnerable in order to spread the greatest level of fear and outrage, which he succeeded in doing. Whilst under arrest at the police station after the incident, Axel Rudakubana was heard to say, "It's a good thing those children are dead... I'm so glad... so happy."

Cardiff-born Rudakubana further pleaded guilty to possessing a knife on the date of the killings, which he bought on Amazon, production of a biological toxin, ricin, on or before July 29 and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar were killed. | PA

The terrorism offence relates to a PDF file entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual, which he is said to have possessed between August 29 2021 and July 30 2024.

The ricin, a deadly poison, and the document were found during searches of the home in Banks, which he shared with his parents, who are originally from Rwanda.

The minimum term Axel Rudakubana must serve in custody for the Southport attack is one of the highest on record and is thought to be the longest punishment handed to a killer of his age.