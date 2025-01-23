Axel Rudakubana sentenced to 52 years in prison for horrific Southport murders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The teenager who brutally murdered three little girls in Southport last summer has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 52 years.

Before handing down the sentence just before 4.30pm on Thursday (January 23), Judge Mr Justice Goose said: “In just 15 minutes, Rudakubana murdered three children and attempted to murder eight other children and two adults.”

He said that despite being unable to impose a whole life order, “I consider it is very likely he will never be released and will spend his whole life in custody” before sentencing to him life in prison with a minimum term of 52 years.

Axel Rudukabana arrived at Liverpool Crown Court at around 11.00am this morning (January 23) for sentencing, entering the dock shortly before 12.00pm, wearing a grey prison tracksuit and a face mask. He refused to confirm his name when asked to do so. More than 30 members of the victims' families sat in the public gallery of the dock for the sentencing hearing, while others sat in an annexe.

Shortly after proceedings began, Mr Justice Goose ordered Rudakubana to leave the dock as he shouted repeatedly during the hearing, saying he felt “ill” as a victim’s family member called him a “coward”. He returned after lunch but was removed again shortly after for similar remarks and was not present to hear his sentence.

Ms Heer KC, prosecuting told the court he had carried out a "pre-meditated, planned knife attack upon multiple victims, principally young girls, intending to kill them”. She said that whilst under arrest at the police station he was heard to say, “It’s a good thing those children are dead… I’m so glad… so happy”.

She continued: "Three children were killed, two of whom suffered particularly horrific injuries which are difficult to explain as anything other than sadistic in nature; and the defendant attempted to kill 10 others, inflicting a number of stab wounds upon them, including to their backs as they tried to escape."

Ms Heer said that the first officers on the scene at 11.57am on July 29 found Rudukabana at “the top of the stairs” in the Hart Space. “He was holding a large, bloodied, kitchen knife, which he dropped when told to do so,” she said.

Young girls Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Da Silva Aguiar all died as a result of the knife attack | Contributed

She told the court that “a large number of images and documents were found which demonstrated that he had a long standing obsession with violence, killing and genocide” were found on Rudukabana’s computer devices, noting: “Amongst those documents was a version of the Al-Qaeda training manual, which provides instruction on how to commit acts of terror, including with a knife and with poisons, including ricin.”

She continued: “Having researched atrocities committed by others, the evidence suggests that he set out to emulate them on the 29 July. There is no evidence that he ascribed to any particular political or religious ideology; he wasn’t fighting for a cause.

Axel Rudakubana mugshot. | Merseyside Police

“His only purpose was to kill, and he targeted the youngest, most vulnerable in order to spread the greatest level of fear and outrage, which he succeeded in doing. Whilst under arrest at the police station after the incident, Axel Rudakubana was heard to say, “It’s a good thing those children are dead… I’m so glad… so happy’.”

CCTV footage showed Rudakubana travelling in a taxi and asking where 34a Hart Street was before trying the door of the Hart Space, then knocking on it and going up a stairwell on the stairs. Minutes later screams can be heard and children can be seen running outside.

Why Axel Rudakubana could not be given a whole life order

A heavy police presence outside Liverpool Crown Court where Axel Rudakubana, 18, pled guilty to three counts of murder and ten attempted murders. | PA

Under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 a whole life order can only be given to someone who was aged 18 or over when they committed the crime. As Rudakubana did not turn 18 until nine days after the Southport attacks, he does not qualify - despite the horrific nature of his crimes. This meant that the judge had to impose a life sentence with a minimum term.