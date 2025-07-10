A powerful documentary is coming to Channel 4 to mark one year since the Southport attacks.

Dan Reed and the team behind BAFTA-award winning Leaving Neverland and One Day In October relive the attack through the eyes of a survivor and her family and explore the resulting riots that were triggered across the UK in One Day In Southport.

It will also examine the roots of the mob violence which caught the government and law enforcement unprepared.

A spokesman said: “One Day In Southport” is firmly rooted in the experience of the family we filmed, whose daughters survived the Southport stabbings. They condemn the rioting and reject the politicisation of the murders. But the film also engages with a wider question: was the 10 days of mob violence last summer merely the product of a cocktail of beer, high temperatures and bored thugs spoiling for a fight, or was it a symptom of something bigger - a simmering revolt by what Tommy Robinson calls “working class dissidents”?

The documentary also features Weyman Bennett, Secretary of campaigning organization Stand Up To Racism and a veteran of three decades of anti-fascist street protests, who reflects that: “People are rightfully angry but they're blaming the wrong people. Immigration is used as an explanation for everything.”

A release date has not been confirmed.

Public inquiry

This week a public inquiry began hearing evidence from families of the children who survived the attack, carried out by Axel Rudakubana at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Space on July 29, 2024.