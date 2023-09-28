The exciting BBC Time premiere at St George’s Hall is free for fans in and around Merseyside.

Fans of a multi-award-winning drama are in with a chance to attend the Liverpool premiere of the eagerly anticipated second series.

Hit BBC drama Time is set to return for a new three-part series but especially audiences in and around Merseyside can preview the first episode ahead of its release.

Created by Liverpool-writing royalty Jimmy McGovern, the new series of ‘Time’ stars Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker, alongside Bella Ramsey, from HBO hit The Last of Us, and Tamara Lawrence, seen in The Silent Twins and The Long Song.

The new series, shot in Liverpool, Halton, Wirral and Knowsley, is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison, told through the lens of three very different inmates who are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world.

Funding for the drama was provided by the Liverpool City Region (LCR) production fund and Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Councillor Harry Doyle describe ‘Time’ as a “truly local production from the writing by Jimmy McGovern, through to the employment for local crew and, of course, the locations.”

To celebrate the homegrown drama, locals are invited to attend a red carpet event at St George’s Hall on Tuesday, October 17, which includes the first-look screening and a Q&A session with the show’s stars and creatives.

How to get tickets

