Created by Liverpool -writing royalty Jimmy McGovern, the new three-part series of 'Time' star Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey and Tamara Lawrence.

New pictures from the upcoming second series of a multi-award-winning drama have been released ahead of its official screening.

Created by Liverpool-writing royalty Jimmy McGovern, the new three-part series of ‘Time’ stars Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker, alongside Bella Ramsey, from HBO hit The Last of Us, and Tamara Lawrence, seen in The Silent Twins and The Long Song.

The new series, shot in Liverpool, Halton, Wirral and Knowsley, is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison, told through the lens of three very different inmates who are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world.

The brand new pictures show Jodie Whittaker as Orla, Tamara Lawrance as Abi, Bella Ramsay as Kelsey, seen in the late stages of her pregnancy, Siobhan Finneran as prison chaplain Marie-Louise and Sophie Willan as inmate Maeve Riley.

Brand new pictures from the second series of Time: Photo: BBC Studios

Funding for the drama was provided by the Liverpool City Region (LCR) production fund and Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Councillor Harry Doyle describe ‘Time’ as a “truly local production from the writing by Jimmy McGovern, through to the employment for local crew and, of course, the locations.”

Brand new pictures from the second series of Time: Photo: BBC Studios

Funding: Managed by the Liverpool Film Office, the LCR production fund was launched to increase the number, range and scale of productions made in the city region and is supported by £3million from the Combined Authority through Mayor Steve Rotheram’s strategic investment Fund. To date, a total of eight investments have been made including BAFTA Award winning Help, BAFTA nominated The Responder and The Ipcress File.

