New images of Liverpool TV drama Time released ahead of red carpet premiere
Created by Liverpool-writing royalty Jimmy McGovern, the new three-part series of ‘Time’ star Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey and Tamara Lawrence.
and live on Freeview channel 276
New pictures from the upcoming second series of a multi-award-winning drama have been released ahead of its official screening.
Created by Liverpool-writing royalty Jimmy McGovern, the new three-part series of ‘Time’ stars Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker, alongside Bella Ramsey, from HBO hit The Last of Us, and Tamara Lawrence, seen in The Silent Twins and The Long Song.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The new series, shot in Liverpool, Halton, Wirral and Knowsley, is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison, told through the lens of three very different inmates who are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world.
The brand new pictures show Jodie Whittaker as Orla, Tamara Lawrance as Abi, Bella Ramsay as Kelsey, seen in the late stages of her pregnancy, Siobhan Finneran as prison chaplain Marie-Louise and Sophie Willan as inmate Maeve Riley.
Funding for the drama was provided by the Liverpool City Region (LCR) production fund and Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Councillor Harry Doyle describe ‘Time’ as a “truly local production from the writing by Jimmy McGovern, through to the employment for local crew and, of course, the locations.”
Funding: Managed by the Liverpool Film Office, the LCR production fund was launched to increase the number, range and scale of productions made in the city region and is supported by £3million from the Combined Authority through Mayor Steve Rotheram’s strategic investment Fund. To date, a total of eight investments have been made including BAFTA Award winning Help, BAFTA nominated The Responder and The Ipcress File.
Advertisement
Advertisement
About Time: Season two follows on from the smash-hit first series in 2021 starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, which was both a critical and ratings hit in the UK and went on to secure two BAFTA TV awards including Best Mini-Series in 2022. Co-written by McGovern and Helen Black (Life and Death in the Warehouse), the second series is produced and distributed internationally by BBC Studios and is directed by Andrea Harkin (The Confessions of Frannie Langton, The Trial Of Christine Keeler). The new series is set to be screened in the autumn with a red carpet premiere being held next month.