The government-issued flood alert was announced on Tuesday and is currently in place across Merseyside.

The Environment Agency has issued a warning for parts of Merseyside as heavy rain batters the region.

The government-issued flood alert was announced on Tuesday morning (January 2) and is currently in place across Sefton and Knowsley.

The alert covers parts of the borough which are prone to flooding if rivers overflow during periods of heavy and persistent rain, with residents urged to 'be prepared'.

According to the Environment Agency, the 'be prepared' flood alert means that flooding is currently possible around the River Alt and other watercourses from Huyton to Hightown including, Kirkby, Fazakerley, Maghull, Formby, Aughton, Sefton and Lunt.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, the Environment Agency said: "River levels are rising steadily on the River Alt due to heavy rainfall and they are forecast to rise further. River levels are high and expected to rise further at the Dovers Bridge; Kirkby gauge."

The Environment Agency has issued a warning for parts of Merseyside as heavy rain batters the region. Image: The Environment Agency

The government agency advises that residents 'avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding' and to 'start acting on your flood plan if you have one'.

A spokesperson added: "You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."

A yellow Met Office weather warning for rain is also currently in place across the whole of Merseyside, after initially only covering South Liverpool, Wirral and Knowsley. It is in place until 9.00pm on Tuesday (January 2).