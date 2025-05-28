The spectacular ship arrived in Liverpool on Monday evening (May 26) for Cunard’s 185th anniversary, however, the main celebrations were cancelled after 65 people were injured when a car drove into Liverpool fans on Water Street.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal (also known as Princess Anne) was welcomed on Tuesday (May 27) for the first royal tour of the ship and shared a moment of reflection for those hurt in the incident.

Princess Anne also visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Tuesday, where she met nurses, consultants and paramedics, as well as representatives from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the football club.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Princess would like to share her heartfelt condolences and support for the families and communities affected. Her Royal Highness also wishes to acknowledge the courage of the emergency services, some of whom she met today, and all those providing care and comfort during this difficult time.”

Cunard was due to officially open its 185th ‘Sea of Glamour’ exhibition at The Royal Liver Building, joined by Queen Anne’s Icons, however, Cunard cancelled the opening as a “mark of respect”. A Cunard spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with the city and its people at this time.”

