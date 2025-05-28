Water Street reopens and suspect remains in custody - Liverpool FC victory parade crash latest
The city centre street, just off The Strand, remained closed yesterday as Merseyside Police continued investigations. It had been a place of celebration but yesterday the street was strewn with empty bottles, police vans, scattered e-bikes and a large police presence.
The area has now been cleared and flowers and tributes can be seen.
Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the force believe the car which struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a suspected heart attack after a road block was temporarily lifted.
Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said there were a total of 65 confirmed casualties following the incident.
