Water Street has reopened after a car ploughed into crowds of Liverpool fans on Monday (May 26).

The city centre street, just off The Strand, remained closed yesterday as Merseyside Police continued investigations. It had been a place of celebration but yesterday the street was strewn with empty bottles, police vans, scattered e-bikes and a large police presence.

The area has now been cleared and flowers and tributes can be seen.

Flowers and tributes at the scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool on Tuesday after a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade on Monday evening

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the force believe the car which struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a suspected heart attack after a road block was temporarily lifted.

Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said there were a total of 65 confirmed casualties following the incident.

A 53-year-old man from West Derby has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs. He remains in custody after Merseyside Police were given more time to question him.