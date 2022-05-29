Some city centre streets had to be closed as thousands fans gathered to watch the match.

Thousands of fans descended on Liverpool city centre to watch Saturday night’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on big screens and in bars and pubs.

So many supporters congregated with flags and flares in anticipation of a seventh European Cup win that a number of city streets had to be closed by the police.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans gather in the city centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Unfortunately, the result did not go the way of the Reds, who lost 1-0 to a Vinicuis Junior goal at the Stade de France.

But as the disappointed fans trudged home from the city centre a serious clean up operation of crushed beer cans and general detritus began.

Wood Street in Liverpool city centre at 4.30am. Image: @lpoolcouncil/twitter

The city council’s Liverpool Streetscene department hit the streets at 4.30am and by 6am the place was spotless.

Those fans attending Sunday’s parade are urged to bag and bin their litter and keep Liverpool tidy.