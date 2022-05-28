Kopites have descended on Liverpool city centre in their droves ahead of tonight’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.
The Reds aim to win a seventh European Cup in the club’s history in Paris tonight (20.00 BST).
An estimated 60,000 fans have made the trip to the French capital to cheer on Jurgen Klopp’s side.
And those who’ve not made the trip across the English Channel are still in fervent mood on Merseyside.
Liverpool city centre is awash with red shirts and flares.
Ranelagh Street, in which Liverpool Central train station is located, has been packed full of supporters.
As are other areas such as Concert Square are also full to the brim with fans.
Merseyside Police wrote on Twitter: “ROAD CLOSURES | Please note that due to the large volume of people in the city centre there are currently a number of road closures in place in and around the Ranelagh Street area. Please find an alternative route.”