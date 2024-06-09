Beloved family attraction returns to Croxteth Park after 15 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Croxteth Park’s much-loved Miniature Railway officially reopens to the public today (June 9) after being closed for fifteen years.

Originally built in 1981 and operational until 2009, the attraction has been lovingly restored to its former glory and will operate along its original route, complete with Diesel Locomotives and occasional Steam locomotives for special events.

Before the first public ride, a special launch party will take place and the first passengers onboard the newly restored rails will be Lord Mayor Richard Kemp alongside Lady Mayoress Erica Kemp. The winner of the naming competition will be revealed, and the new engine will proudly display the freshly engraved name.

Croxteth Park Miniature Railway. Image: Liverpool Council

Opening to the public at 11.30am, the train journey will begin at Croxteth Hall Halt Station, wind through the scenic grounds of Croxteth Park, and enter the historic tunnel before returning to the station.