Beloved family attraction returns to Croxteth Park after 15 years

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 9th Jun 2024, 10:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Originally built in 1981 and operational until 2009, the attraction has been lovingly restored to its former glory.

Croxteth Park’s much-loved Miniature Railway officially reopens to the public today (June 9) after being closed for fifteen years.

Originally built in 1981 and operational until 2009, the attraction has been lovingly restored to its former glory and will operate along its original route, complete with Diesel Locomotives and occasional Steam locomotives for special events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before the first public ride, a special launch party will take place and the first passengers onboard the newly restored rails will be Lord Mayor Richard Kemp alongside Lady Mayoress Erica Kemp. The winner of the naming competition will be revealed, and the new engine will proudly display the freshly engraved name.

Croxteth Park Miniature Railway. Image: Liverpool CouncilCroxteth Park Miniature Railway. Image: Liverpool Council
Croxteth Park Miniature Railway. Image: Liverpool Council

Opening to the public at 11.30am, the train journey will begin at Croxteth Hall Halt Station, wind through the scenic grounds of Croxteth Park, and enter the historic tunnel before returning to the station.

- Get the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails

Described as a ‘true community endeavour’, the restoration was spearheaded by Kevin Brown who, alongside his team of volunteers, has diligently worked to clear the track, unearth the rails, and restore 90% of the original track. Their efforts ensure that the miniature railway will once again create cherished memories for families throughout Liverpool. Tickets to ride on the wonderful attraction are now available here.

Related topics:TicketsLaunch partyLord MayorVolunteersMemories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.