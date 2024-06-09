Beloved family attraction returns to Croxteth Park after 15 years
Croxteth Park’s much-loved Miniature Railway officially reopens to the public today (June 9) after being closed for fifteen years.
Originally built in 1981 and operational until 2009, the attraction has been lovingly restored to its former glory and will operate along its original route, complete with Diesel Locomotives and occasional Steam locomotives for special events.
Before the first public ride, a special launch party will take place and the first passengers onboard the newly restored rails will be Lord Mayor Richard Kemp alongside Lady Mayoress Erica Kemp. The winner of the naming competition will be revealed, and the new engine will proudly display the freshly engraved name.
Opening to the public at 11.30am, the train journey will begin at Croxteth Hall Halt Station, wind through the scenic grounds of Croxteth Park, and enter the historic tunnel before returning to the station.
Described as a ‘true community endeavour’, the restoration was spearheaded by Kevin Brown who, alongside his team of volunteers, has diligently worked to clear the track, unearth the rails, and restore 90% of the original track. Their efforts ensure that the miniature railway will once again create cherished memories for families throughout Liverpool. Tickets to ride on the wonderful attraction are now available here.
