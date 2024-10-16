The 19 best Sefton neighbourhoods to live in if you want to reach 90+ years old

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Oct 2024, 16:45 BST

In the latest census, Sefton - which includes Ainsdale, Southport, Formby, Crosby and Aintree - saw a 27% rise in people aged between 90 and 99 compared with ten years prior.

The population of Sefton - and the rest of the country - has continued to age, with the latest census results revealing more elderly people than ten years earlier.

More than 11 million people – 18.6% of the population – were aged 65 or older when the 2021 census was taken, compared with 16.4% in the previous census a decade before. This included more than half a million (527,900) people aged 90 or more.

In Sefton, there was an increase of 13.5% in people aged 65 years and over, and 27% rise in people aged between 90 and 99 years old. Impressively, there were even 75 residents aged 100-years-olds or over.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the 19 Sefton neighbourhoods with the highest percentage of residents who have been alive for an impressive 90 years or more.

In Hesketh Park, 3.26% of people were aged 90 or older at the time of the latest census.

1. Hesketh Park

In Hesketh Park, 3.26% of people were aged 90 or older at the time of the latest census. | Jacob Lund - stock.adobe.com

In Birkdale, 3.09% of people were aged 90 or older at the time of the latest census.

2. Birkdale

In Birkdale, 3.09% of people were aged 90 or older at the time of the latest census. | Alexandra W/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe

In Formby Central & Freshfield South, 2.41% of people were aged 90 or older at the time of the latest census.

3. Formby Central & Freshfield South

In Formby Central & Freshfield South, 2.41% of people were aged 90 or older at the time of the latest census. | stock.adobe

In the Southport Waterfront area, 1.94% of people were aged 90 or older at the time of the latest census.

4. Southport Waterfront

In the Southport Waterfront area, 1.94% of people were aged 90 or older at the time of the latest census. | stock.adobe

