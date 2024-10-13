The 17 best Liverpool neighbourhoods to live in if you want to reach 90 years old

The population of Liverpool - and the rest of the country - has continued to age, with the latest census results revealing more elderly people than ten years earlier.

More than 11 million people – 18.6% of the population – were aged 65 or older when the 2021 census was taken, compared with 16.4% in the previous census a decade before. This included more than half a million (527,900) people aged 90 or more.

In Liverpool, there was an increase of 13.5% in people aged 65 years and over, and 2,837 were aged between 90 and 99. Impressively, there were even 68 residents aged 100-years-olds or over.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the Liverpool neighbourhoods with the highest percentage of residents who have been alive for a whopping 90 years or more.

In Dovecot, 2.01% of people were aged 90 or older at the time of the latest census.

1. Dovecot

In Hunts Cross, 1.30% of people were aged 90 or older at the time of the latest census.

2. Hunts Cross

In Childwall West & Wavertree Green, 1.27% of people were aged 90 or older at the time of the latest census.

3. Childwall West & Wavertree Green

In Calderstones, 1.22% of people were aged 90 or older at the time of the latest census.

4. Calderstones

