More than 11 million people – 18.6% of the population – were aged 65 or older when the 2021 census was taken, compared with 16.4% in the previous census a decade before. This included more than half a million (527,900) people aged 90 or more.
In Liverpool, there was an increase of 13.5% in people aged 65 years and over, and 2,837 were aged between 90 and 99. Impressively, there were even 68 residents aged 100-years-olds or over.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the Liverpool neighbourhoods with the highest percentage of residents who have been alive for a whopping 90 years or more.
