Beyond Van Gogh Liverpool: Immersive event returns with brand new experience - dates and how to get tickets
An incredible, immersive experience is set to return to Liverpool after attracting an amazing 60,000 visitors during its UK premiere in the city in 2024.
Coming to the Exhibition Centre Liverpool this summer, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience tells the story of one of history’s most influential artists and offers a mesmerising audio-visual journey through his captivating and colourful world.
Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, the art extravaganza brings together more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings blended with cutting-edge technology and is specially curated, with people able to wander through iconic works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they came alive around them.
Art lovers in Liverpool will also become the first to enjoy a stunning new show, Beyond Monet, receiving its UK premiere in the city and bringing the works of the ‘Father of Impressionism’ to life.
Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet will be staged on different days between Tuesday, July 13 and Sunday, August 3 2025, and exciting new features for 2025 will be revealed in the coming weeks.
How to get tickets for Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet in Liverpool
Tickets will be available on pre-sale on Friday, February 14 - the date chosen as a special love letter from the producers to the city of Liverpool. Both immersive experiences go on pre-sale at 9.00am and people are being encouraged to sign up for the chance to be the first to secure tickets on www.beyondvangogh.co.uk.
General sale opens on Monday, February 17 at 9.00am.
There are a range of ticket options including, new for 2025, special family tickets and ‘parent and child’ tickets which offer savings on individual prices.