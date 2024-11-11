A suspected gas canister explosion caused a bin lorry to catch fire and then dump rubbish on a residential street in Wirral, creating collection delays for people in Wallasey and Liscard.

The fire was believed to have been caused by several gas canisters which had been incorrectly thrown away. The fire forced the lorry to dump its contents onto Kingswood Road in Liscard on Friday morning. The waste was collected later that day (November 8) but it led to bin collection delays across parts of Wirral.

Gas canisters contain gases like butane, propane, and helium and can lead to explosions and fires if they are damaged with the potential to be very dangerous. They should be disposed of at a local recycling centre though steps should be taken to relieve any remaining pressure inside first.

Wirral Council said the fire had put the vehicle out of service for a while leading to delays to bin collections on November 8 in the Liscard and Wallasey area with some collections taking place the following day.

The blazing bin lorry had to dump its rubbish onto Kingswood Road. | Wirral Council

Cllr Liz Grey, Chair of the Environment, Climate Emergency and Transport Committee for Wirral Council said: “Our household waste bin should never be used to dispose of potentially hazardous items such as electrical products and batteries – and gas canisters. It isn’t clear what caused this latest fire in a waste collection vehicle, but it is very worrying that in sifting through the waste, crews found a number of gas canisters.

“It is only through good fortune that this incident wasn’t worse than it was. Hazardous items that are put in general waste bins have the potential to cause injury to the people who collect and treat our waste, as well as possibly damaging bin lorries and waste disposal and treatment sites and putting them out of action for a period of time.

“I urge everyone to take care of what is going into our household waste bins and properly dispose of anything that is potentially dangerous.”