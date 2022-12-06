Bin strikes begin in Merseyside, police launch Op Shepherd, annual Liverpool Santa Dash.

🚮 Bin collections on Wirral have been cancelled this week as around 200 workers employed by Biffa begin strike action over low pay. The local authority has confirmed that all services will be disrupted during six days of walk outs which will run until Saturday December 10. Full story here.

🚨 Merseyside Police has launched Operation Shepherd, its annual campaign to reduce crime and keep communities safe during the festive period. More officers will be out and about from now, through to Christmas and into New Year.

