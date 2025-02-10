'Highly pathogenic' bird flu confirmed in Merseyside

A case of ‘highly pathogenic’ bird flu has been confirmed in Merseyside.

On Sunday (February), The Animal and Plant Health Agency announced that two cases of avian influenza had been confirmed in England, including in Wirral.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency said: “Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Bromborough, Wirral, Merseyside (AIV 2025/16).

“A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been declared around the premises. All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.” Part of the surveillance zone extends into Flintshire, Wales.

The UK Chief Veterinary Officer ordered a new Avian Influenza Prevention Zone AIPZ to cover the whole of England from January 25 following the “escalating number of cases of avian influenza and continued heightened risk levels in wild birds.”

A cases of bird flu was also confirmed near Bodmin, North Cornwall, on Sunday. A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been put in place around the premises.