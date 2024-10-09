The 26-hectare ‘Hind Street Urban Garden Village Project’ aims to bring new life to the Birkenhead area and transform derelict land into a new community of over 1,500 homes, a new park, improved transport links, commercial space and leisure facilities.

It is one of the largest planned projects being carried out by the Wirral Council as part of its major regeneration plans for Birkenhead, which would see the creation of new shops, a primary school and hotels in what is currently dilapidated industrial land.

Homes England, the government’s housing and regeneration agency has agreed a £29 million investment in the project, following a £22 million commitment from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. This investment will fund infrastructure works needed to unlock the site and deliver the first 633 homes.

Discussing the funding, Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “This is really exciting news which marks a significant milestone in our mission to regenerate Birkenhead and the wider Wirral. Through our Strategic Place Partnership with Homes England, we’re accelerating transformational projects like Hind Street, turning derelict land into vibrant, sustainable communities that our region deserves.”

The project will eventually see the demolition of two Mersey Tunnel flyovers that currently act as a barrier to the town centre and there are plans for a new linear park which would connect the new village with Wirral Waters, passing through the heart of Birkenhead.

To kick start the development, the £51m of pounds of public money is needed to get things going with council reports published alongside its draft Local Plan suggesting the needed grants could run higher than £140m in a worst case scenario. These high costs are due to issues buying up land, planning, and preparing it for new homes due to industrial pollution and the land being the former banks of the Mersey.

A planning application for the scheme submitted by long-term council partner ION is due to be considered later this year though issues with United Utilities and the removal of two flyovers to the Queensway Tunnel are still being resolved. .

1 . Hind Street Urban Village Plans have been submitted for a new urban village in Birkenhead. | Ion Developments Photo: Ion Developments

2 . Hind Street Urban Village Ion Developments

3 . Hind Street Urban Village Ion Developments